Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

JEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

