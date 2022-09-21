Jeffery S. Bastian Sells 2,612 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Stock

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $21,679.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LSI Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

LSI Industries stock opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $206.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.12.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 883,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 269,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

