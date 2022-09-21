Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Rating) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 197,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 715,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. is a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

