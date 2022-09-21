Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Rating) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 197,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 715,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.
Jeffs’ Brands Price Performance
Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile
Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. is a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jeffs’ Brands (JFBR)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for Jeffs' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffs' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.