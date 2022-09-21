John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 5,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,557,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,351,277.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $14,950.00.

On Monday, September 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $15,250.00.

On Friday, September 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $14,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $15,300.00.

On Monday, August 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $14,600.00.

On Friday, August 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $14,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $15,400.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $15,100.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFI opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $9.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth $834,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 5,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

