JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.25 and last traded at $37.45. 12,508 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,022% from the average session volume of 1,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.08.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JIDA. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

