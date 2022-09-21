Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries in a research note issued on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.66%.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

KWHIY opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter engines and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

