KeyCorp Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for PulteGroup in a report released on Saturday, September 17th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.54. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $11.26 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

PHM opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

