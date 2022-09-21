KeyCorp Weighs in on Meritage Homes Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meritage Homes in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, September 17th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $6.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.44. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $26.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ FY2022 earnings at $26.70 EPS.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.14.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.63. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Further Reading

