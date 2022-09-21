Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KFRC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Kforce Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.10. Kforce has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $81.47.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 44.12%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 862.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 19,436 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

