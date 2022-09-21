Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Trading Up 3.2 %

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. Kinnate Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $534.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of -0.30.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

