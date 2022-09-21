KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $24.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 14,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 625,285 shares.The stock last traded at $22.06 and had previously closed at $22.17.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,232 shares of company stock worth $432,489. 5.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at $73,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in KnowBe4 by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 104.9% during the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter valued at $66,205,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter valued at $1,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. Research analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

