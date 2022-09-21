Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.0% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 658,439 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $90,022,000 after buying an additional 54,713 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 82,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in Apple by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 68,148 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.84 and a 200 day moving average of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.68.

Apple Company Profile



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

