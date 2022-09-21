Kutcho Copper (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 28,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Kutcho Copper Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

About Kutcho Copper

(Get Rating)

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, focuses on expanding and developing the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project (Kutcho Project). Its Kutcho project consists of 1 mining lease and 55 mineral exploration claims covering an area of 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kutcho Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kutcho Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.