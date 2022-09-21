L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Shares Down 28.5%

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Rating) shares fell 28.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.91 and last traded at $37.91. 4,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 2,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.00.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells paperboard, paper, and sawn wood products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Asset Management, Hufvudstaden, and Holmen segments. The company is also involved in the forest and power operations; and equity management, including securities trading.

