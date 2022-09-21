Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lannett Trading Up 2.2 %
LCI stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.
About Lannett
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
