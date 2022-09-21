Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Latch in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latch

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth about $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Latch by 55.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Latch Price Performance

About Latch

Latch stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Latch has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $14.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

