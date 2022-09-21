Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) versus Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Head to Head Comparison

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lazard and Dundee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard 16.85% 56.01% 7.86% Dundee N/A -28.16% -19.71%

Risk and Volatility

Lazard has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

4.6% of Dundee shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Lazard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lazard and Dundee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard $3.27 billion 1.24 $528.06 million $4.77 7.57 Dundee $14.72 million 5.48 -$74.22 million ($0.72) -1.28

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. Dundee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lazard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lazard and Dundee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard 3 2 2 0 1.86 Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lazard currently has a consensus target price of $39.71, suggesting a potential upside of 10.04%. Given Lazard’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lazard is more favorable than Dundee.

Summary

Lazard beats Dundee on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients across various industry areas, including consumers, financial institutions, healthcare and life sciences, industrials, power and energy/infrastructure, and real estate, as well as technology, telecommunication, and media and entertainment. The Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions, and investment and wealth management services in equity and fixed income strategies; asset allocation strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. The company was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

