LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on LendingClub to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

LendingClub Price Performance

LendingClub stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. LendingClub has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. LendingClub had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,083 shares of company stock valued at $598,332 in the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LendingClub by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

See Also

