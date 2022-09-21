LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Trading 2.3% Higher

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. 109,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 367,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

LianBio Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $244.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.

Get LianBio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LianBio news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 998,240 shares of LianBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $2,395,776.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,728,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,378.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LianBio

LianBio Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,931,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,741,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,982,000. Finally, Schf GPE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,775,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.