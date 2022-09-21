Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Trading Down 0%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $26.25. Approximately 8,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.
Liberty Broadband Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.10.
Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
