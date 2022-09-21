Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Trading Down 0%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $26.25. Approximately 8,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.10.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.