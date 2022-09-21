Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Holdings Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,251,000 after buying an additional 366,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 727,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,280,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LECO. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.78%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.