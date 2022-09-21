Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIND shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.09. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $90.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,935.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Deep Field Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 45.0% during the second quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 180,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 19.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 59,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 12.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

