LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.68 and a beta of 0.91. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.55 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LivaNova

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.