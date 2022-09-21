LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 393.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,150,000 after acquiring an additional 69,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.38. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

