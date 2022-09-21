LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
NYSE LL opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $210.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). LL Flooring had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $298.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LL Flooring will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LL Flooring by 66.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LL Flooring during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LL Flooring by 96.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in LL Flooring by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LL Flooring during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
