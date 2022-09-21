LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NYSE LL opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $210.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). LL Flooring had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $298.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LL Flooring will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Famous P. Rhodes acquired 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $65,421.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LL Flooring by 66.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LL Flooring during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LL Flooring by 96.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in LL Flooring by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LL Flooring during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

