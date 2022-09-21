Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,049 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 9,225 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,282 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,908 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,774,621 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $110,239,000 after buying an additional 64,723 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 96,895 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 4.0 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.