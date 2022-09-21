Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 30.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LCID. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Lucid Group by 945.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 406,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 367,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Lucid Group by 135.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of LCID opened at 15.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 19.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of 13.25 and a 1-year high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. The company had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.