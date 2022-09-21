Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,195 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,161,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 323,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 207,273 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 109,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 131,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUMN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.