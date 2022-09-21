Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Lifted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

MMC opened at $155.47 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.61 and a 200-day moving average of $160.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

