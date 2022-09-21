Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $4.44 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Martin Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,274 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $242.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $239.64 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.