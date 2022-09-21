Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DOOR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Masonite International Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:DOOR opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.86. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Masonite International by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Masonite International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 555,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,467 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Masonite International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

