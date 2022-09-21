MCIA Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 658,439 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $90,022,000 after purchasing an additional 54,713 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 82,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 68,148 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 43,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.68.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.88. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

