MEI Pharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,304 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 844% compared to the typical volume of 350 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $829,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 632,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 213,250 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.82. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 80.49% and a negative return on equity of 110.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

