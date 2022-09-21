Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 28th (NASDAQ:MSSAU)

Metal Sky Star Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MSSAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 28th. Metal Sky Star Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Metal Sky Star Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of MSSAU stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Metal Sky Star Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSSAU. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $578,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,999,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

