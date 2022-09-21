Metallis Resources (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 11,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 19,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Metallis Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

About Metallis Resources

Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property that comprises 30 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.

