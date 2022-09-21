Metcash (OTC:MCSHF) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Metcash Limited (OTC:MCSHF – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 2.70 and last traded at 2.70. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 482 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.90.
Metcash Stock Down 7.1 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.94.
Metcash Company Profile
Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.
Featured Stories
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for Metcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metcash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.