Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,078 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.9% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,953,821 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $657,109,000 after purchasing an additional 59,763 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,349 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 115,876 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Shares of MSFT opened at $242.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.41 and a 200 day moving average of $273.37. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $239.64 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

