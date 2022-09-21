Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,682 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $242.45 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $239.64 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

