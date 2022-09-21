Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,332 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.5% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,953,821 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $657,109,000 after purchasing an additional 59,763 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,349 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 115,876 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Trading Down 0.8 %

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $239.64 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.