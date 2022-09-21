Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,392 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.8% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $11,872,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $242.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $239.64 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

