Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,482 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.7% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $239.64 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.37.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

