Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,238 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $242.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.37. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $239.64 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

