Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Stolper Co

Stolper Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,154 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.8% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $242.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.41 and a 200 day moving average of $273.37. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $239.64 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

