Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,294 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.7% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $242.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $239.64 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.