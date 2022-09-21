Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Trading Down 1.1%

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $15.95. 18,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 10,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Midwest to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 million, a PE ratio of -93.82 and a beta of -0.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Midwest stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest Holding Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDWT Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.10% of Midwest as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

