Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Trading Down 1.1%

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $15.95. 18,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 10,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Midwest to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
Midwest Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 million, a PE ratio of -93.82 and a beta of -0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midwest
Midwest Company Profile
Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Midwest (MDWT)
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.