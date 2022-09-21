Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Trading Down 1.1%

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWTGet Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $15.95. 18,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 10,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Midwest to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 million, a PE ratio of -93.82 and a beta of -0.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Midwest stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWTGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.10% of Midwest as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

