MillerKnoll (MLKN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 28th. MillerKnoll has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.32-$0.38 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.32-0.38 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 5.8 %

MLKN stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $42.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 1.22.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently -138.89%.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

