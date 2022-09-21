Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CBRE Group Stock Performance
CBRE Group stock opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average is $81.80. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $111.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.
CBRE Group Company Profile
CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.
