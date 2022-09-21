Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 269 ($3.25).

MAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.33) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Shares of LON:MAB opened at GBX 160.20 ($1.94) on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of GBX 145.80 ($1.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 275 ($3.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £957.01 million and a P/E ratio of 552.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 170.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 199.92.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

