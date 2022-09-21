Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.00.

MBPFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 201 ($2.43) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

MBPFF stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

