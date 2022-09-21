Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $4.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in a report released on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share for the year.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Price Performance

Shares of MHVYF opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $41.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries ( OTCMKTS:MHVYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.08%.

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. The company operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, nuclear power generation, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants, as well as fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.